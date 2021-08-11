FG Assures PLWD Of Inclusive Policies

The federal government has announced plans to implement inclusive policies and programmes for the benefit of People Living With Disabilities.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, disclosed this while hosting the Network of Disabled Women led by the National Secretary, Mary Omoyeme Musa in her office on Wednesday.

According to her, the President Muhammadu Buhari led- administration is passionate about the well-being of people with disabilities which led to the creation of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to address their various challenges.

She said, “The allocation of five percent in every track of the MSMEs Survival Fund was meant to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on MSMEs to people living with disabilities by the present administration.

“The Federal Executive Council always ensure that every memo on new office building that comes to the council for consideration accommodates relevant structures to serve people living with disabilities.”

She further explained that the ministry has a gender unit with mandate to address issues relating to women especially in business and trade with due consideration to women living with disabilities.

While urging the delegation to leverage on the training opportunities that abound in the Ministry through its parastatals such as Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) among others, she noted that the ITF has about sixty vocational skills training with certification and starter packs.

The National Secretary, Network of the Disabled Women and leader of the delegation, Mary Omoyeme Musa, in her remarks, said that the purpose of their visit was to introduce the organization and seek for collaboration with the Ministry.