How Death Snatched 13 Celebrities From Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry In 8 Months

This is not the best of times for the Nigerian entertainment industry as no fewer than 13 celebrities have died within a space of eight months.

Those that have been lost to the cold hands of death are Rich Oganiru, Racheal Oniga, Sound Sultan, Rachel Bakam, Felix Odey, Victor Decker, Ifey Onwuemen, Bruno Iwuoha, Dan Nkoloagu; Jim Lawson, Ernest Asuzu, Sadiq Daba, and David Mela

Rich Oganiru:



Popular Nollywood actor Rich Oganiru died on Tuesday 10 August 2021. Oganiru died at the age of 64 after battling sickness for months without funds to cater for his health.

The news of his demise was announced on Facebook by his friend, EmstarVee.

According to EmstarVee’s post, “Sunset At Noon, Tuesday 10th August 2021. I’ve lost a good friend like a brother for years, a great Nollywood actor par excellence. I’m just speechless. R.I.P Amb. Rich Oganiru.”

Before the death of the actor, a video of Rich Oganiru lying in his sick bed while begging for financial assistance surfaced online two weeks ago.

“Please, everyone should reach out before he dies,” the video was captioned.

Rachel Oniga:

Rachel Oniga



Racheal Oniga was a Nigerian actress, who died at the age of 64. She featured in scores of Nollywood movies —both English and Yoruba— before her demise.

Oniga, began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce. She was originally from Eku, Delta State. She married a Yoruba man, but the marriage collapsed after she claimed another woman bewitched her husband and father of her children.

Among her popular works are Out of Bounds, Owo Blow, The Wedding Party, 30 Days in Atlanta and Power of Sin.

In recognition of her contribution to Nigerian theatre, she was gifted an apartment in Ikorodu by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sound Sultan:

Sound Sultan



Sound Sultan’s real name Olanrewaju Fasasi, was a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, comedian, and recording artist. He was regarded as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria but died at the age of 44 after battling throat cancer.

He was said to be undergoing treatment for Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in the United States. He was notable for using his music to speak against poverty, corruption, bad governance and societal ills in Nigeria.

Sultan’s career in show business started in the 90s, when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions. By 1999, he had won numerous local talent-hunt shows. He released his first single Mathematics “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which was a hit in Nigeria. After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music.

Racheal Bakam:

Nollywood Actress and TV Presenter, Rachel Bakam



Rachel Bakam was a Nigerian actress, writer, TV presenter and producer, and an anti-human trafficking ambassador.

He died at the age of 38 at a private hospital in Abuja on April 13th, after a brief illness. She is also a writer, TV presenter and producer.

Bakam until her death , was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rayzeds Media Ltd. She is also the founder and President of the Nigerian Water Ski And Wakeboard Federation. She was also an anti-human trafficking ambassador.

Victor Decker:



Decker was a veteran Nollywood actor who was found dead in his apartment on 15 February 2021 by his neighbors.

Decker was found lifeless on the floor when neighbors reportedly broke into his apartment on Monday evening after they did not see him for days.

While the cause of his death is unknown, the decomposing corpse of the 72-year-old Actor was said to have been evacuated by 5 pm on 15 July.

Decker featured in movies such as ‘Double Strings’; ‘If I am President’ and ‘Lotanna.’

Ifey Onwuemen:

Nollywood Actress, Ifey Onwuemen, Internet



Onwuemen is a Nollywood actress, well-known for her role in the popular sitcom ‘Everyday People.’ She died on 25 May 2021 after battling endometrial cancer.

Ernest Asuzu:

Ernest Asuzu



Veteran actor Ernest Asuzu popularly known as El-Cream died on Tuesday evening, January 26, 2021.

His wife, Jennifer Asuzu, who confirmed the sad incident said he fainted on Tuesday evening and never woke up.

Asuzu, who hailed from Imo, grew up in Lagos. In the late 90s he was into music and was a rapper, producer, director, and a television personality.

He became more popular after featuring in a number of movies including “Rituals” a movie that was produced by Kenneth Nnebue.

Felix Odey ( Feladey):

Felix Odey ( Feladey)



Felix Odey who died on July 28, 2021 is a multi-talented musician and producer. Feladey who popularised Rex Lawson’s ‘Sawale’ in the 90s and the subsequent single, ‘Band Boys’ became a born again christian later in life and stopped playing circular songs.

Bruno Iwuoha:

File Photo: Veteran Nollywood Actor, Bruno Iwuoha



Veteran Nollywood actor, Bruno Iwuoha, died on Friday April 10, 2021, after a prolonged battle with diabetes. Iwuoha hails from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Umunumo Umuanunu kindred, Imo state. He was 68 years and survived by his wife and six children.

Dan Nkoloagu:



Dan Nkwoloagu is a Nollywood star that was well known for his Native Doctor roles in Nollywood’s epic movies. According to sources, the Imo State born Actor was said to have died after complaining of body pains at around 12pm on Saturday, January 22, 2021.

His son, Dan Nkoloagu Jnr, announced his death on his Facebook page. He wrote: “It was a black Friday for us yesterday as my dad left us without saying goodbye.”

Jim Lawson:



The Imo-born thespian died on January 9 after reportedly complaining of body pains at around 12 pm.

Before his death, Maduike was a famous Nollywood actor, radio broadcaster, writer, voice-over artist, filmmaker and a television personality.

He joined the Nollywood movie industry in 2004 and has since acted in more than 150 movies.

Sadiq Daba:



Veteran broadcaster Sadiq Daba died on Wednesday March 3, 2021.

Daba had battled with leukemia and prostate cancer before his demise. While confirming his death, popular filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passage to him.

David Mela:

David Mela who has acted in over a dozen Nollywood movies died on Monday evening, January 11, 2021. He is a young Nollywood actor and a model. Mela passed away after battling an undisclosed sickness.

The young actor was said to be passing through a hard time in his life as revealed by a post before his untimely death.