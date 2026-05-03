2027: ADC Fixes Primaries’ Dates, Sets Presidential Form At N100m

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released its timetable for the 2026 primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections, outlining a structured schedule for aspirants across all elective positions.

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the timetable underscores the ADC’s commitment to internal democracy, orderliness, and adherence to electoral guidelines.

According to the schedule, the sale of nomination forms will run from May 5 to May 10, 2026, while submission of completed forms is slated for May 11 to May 13.

“Screening of aspirants will take place from May 14 to May 15, 2026, followed by the publication of screening results on May 17, 2026.

“Appeals will be heard between May 18 and May 19, 2026, with the final list of cleared aspirants to be released on May 20, 2026,” he stated.

According to him, Primary elections are scheduled to begin on May 21 with contests for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate seats holding simultaneously at the ward level.

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Governorship primaries will follow on May 22, while the presidential primary is set for May 25.

The process will conclude with a National Executive Committee meeting on May 26 and a Special National Convention on May 27 for final ratifications.

The ADC also approved nomination fees for aspirants, pegging the presidential form at N100m, governorship at N50m, Senate at N20m, House of Representatives at N10m, and State House of Assembly at N3m.

Highlighting measures to broaden participation, Abdullahi added that the party introduced concessions to promote inclusivity, offering a 50 per cent discount for youths and a 25 per cent reduction for women and persons with disabilities.

He further urged members, stakeholders and aspirants to comply strictly with the timetable and guidelines ahead of the elections.