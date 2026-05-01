Tinubu Will Win, Election Already Decided,Says Okpebholo

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Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 general elections, declaring that the outcome is already settled in the president’s favour.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Okpebholo said Tinubu’s performance in office and policy decisions have positioned him for re-election.

“President Tinubu has made a landmark for this country and this election is already as good as won,” the governor said. “His work, his policies, are speaking for him.”

The governor further to insisted that Tinubu’s victory was inevitable, dismissing the strength of opposition figures and growing political alignments against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Tinubu must win. Tell me, who is going to be better than Tinubu?” he queried

Okpebholo also alleged that opposition elements are fueling insecurity across the country to undermine the federal government ahead of the elections.

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“It’s the opposition that are using these people,” he claimed. “They want Nigerians to say the president is not doing well.”

He described the claim as “a fact,” insisting that insecurity is being politically motivated.

Defending Tinubu’s popularity, the governor pointed to the defection of several governors to the APC as evidence of widespread support.

“If the president is not doing well, I don’t think all those governors will move to APC,” he said. “He’s the most popular person right now in Nigeria.”

Okpebholo reiterated his earlier promise to deliver millions of votes for Tinubu from Edo State, despite skepticism over the state’s voting strength.

“You were on the streets – you saw the people. They are the votes,” he said. “Everybody is coming out to vote for Asiwaju.”

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He attributed the APC’s poor performance in Edo during the 2023 presidential election to what he described as a lack of governance by the previous administration.

“Peter Obi defeated last time because the governor then was not working,” he said. “Now we have a working government.”

On concerns about a united opposition front, Okpebholo downplayed its impact, maintaining that such alliances would ultimately fail.

“There will always be opposition,” he said. “The Bible says they must gather, but they will scatter.”

The governor also defended Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, describing it as a bold decision no previous leader had taken.

“There are so many tough decisions taken by this president that no man has been able to take,” he said. “Let’s talk about subsidy removal—who had the courage to do that?”

Okpebholo insisted that Tinubu’s record in office would ultimately determine the outcome of the election.

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“His work is speaking for him,” he said. “That is what will translate to votes.”