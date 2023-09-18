Group Rejects Tribunal Judgement Upholding Kalu’s Senatorial Election

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A coalition from Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State known as Friends of Democracy (FD) has rejected the tribunal judgment on the Abia North Senatorial election, which upheld the declaration of Orji Uzor Kalu as the winner of the 2023 Senatorial Election.

The group in a statement on Monday signed by Okafor Azubuike, the national coordinator, warned against perversion of justice.

The group said the decision of the Tribunal is not only questionable but sad because the court has been in the eyes of the storm for many inconsistencies despite clearly established precedence.

It wondered why a court would order for a rerun in Eti Osa Local Government of Lagos State where the winning margin was 4,000 and with the total registered voters less than 21,000 where elections did not hold and ignore that of Abia North.

This, it noted is a clear case of behind-the-scenes negotiations that must not be allowed to stand.

Recall the Tribunal last week affirmed Kalu as the winner of the February 25 senatorial election for Abia North.

Nnamdi Iro Orji, the candidate of the Labour Party, Kalu’s closest challenger rejected the Tribunal judgement and has vowed to reclaim the people’s mandate by appealing to the higher court.

Azubuike explained that, “We witnessed the election in Abia North for the senatorial election. We deployed men to monitor it. The election to every lover of democracy and truth was inconclusive.

“The court cannot order a rerun in Eti-Osa Local Government of Lagos State where the winning margin was 4,000 and with total registered voters less than 21,000 where elections did not hold and ignore that in Abia North. It’s a clear case of behind-the-scenes negotiation that must not be allowed to stand.

“We call on all people in Abia North not to lose hope but to be confident that their will ultimately triumph when the court of appeal sits to consider the merit of the case.

“The beneficiary of this injustice who is celebrating should not celebrate yet because the will of the people must be respected and will triumph in the end.”