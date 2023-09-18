Mohbad: Lagos Police Command Inaugurates 13-man Special Investigative Panel

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday inaugurated a 13-man special investigative panel to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the death of music artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Advertisement

Present at the inauguration of the investigative team were some family members of the late singer, including his father, Mr Aloba.

Addressing newsmen at the inauguration of the panel, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, called on members of the public to share information to aid in the investigation.

Owohunwa noted that everyone linked to the unfortunate incident would be identified and brought in.

He said: “Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement.”

It would be recalled that the police boss had on Saturday directed the commencement of a full-scale criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Saturday, the commencement of a full investigation follows growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding the death of the artiste.

Advertisement

The state’s police spokesperson had informed that Owohunwa has constituted a special investigation team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The late singer who died last Tuesday, had in a petition filed on June 27, 2023, against Sam Larry and Oba Elegushi of Eti-Osa Lagos, called on the Nigerian Police to act on alleged threats to his life.

A video depicting Sam Larry whose real name is Samson Balogun, leading a group of boys in confronting Mohbad while he was in a music video shoot with singer Zlatan Ibile had sparked outrage.

However, the music promoter, in a video that has gone viral on social media, has denied having a hand in the circumstances that led to the demise of Mohbad.