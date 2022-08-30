Guatam Adani: The Indian School Drop-Out Who Is Now Third Richest Man

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bernard Arnault, French billionaire who has enjoyed the third spot in the billionaire index dropped in his fortune, making India’s Guatam Adani the third richest man on the planet.

Adani’s wealth grew by N1.12bn to $137bn, according to the Bloomberg billionaire index.

Arnault’s net worth however dropped by $1.37bn to $136bn.

Elon musk remains the richest man with a net worth of $251bn, a drop of $2.29bn, while Jeff Bezos, who is the second richest is worth $153bn. He lost $981m.

Gautam Adani is an Indian billionaire industrialist who founded the Adani Group.

Adani Group is ranked among the top 3 industrial conglomerates in India.

According to the company profile, Adani Group is an Ahmedabad-based multinational conglomerate with businesses spanning across Energy, Ports & Logistics, Mining & Resources, Gas, Defence & Aerospace and Airports.

THE WHISTLER checks revealed that the Group is worth $250.78bn as of August 30, 2022.

Adani founded the company in 1988 as a commodity trading business, with the first company Adani Enterprises.

Currently, the infrastructure tycoon, Adani, controls Mundra Port in his home state of Gujarat which is India’s largest.

Adani also plans to be the world’s largest producer of green energy and is ready to invest around $70bn on green energy projects.

In May 2022, the billionaire acquired Swiss giant Holcim’s cement business in India for $10.5bn, a move that ushered him into cement business.

Family and Education

Born on 24 June 1962, Adani is married to Priti Adani and they have two sons: Karan Adani, Jeet Adani. The billionaire’s father was into textile business.

He attended Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya school in Ahmedabad. He dropped of of Gujarat University where he enrolled for a bachelor’s degree in commerce. He dropped out after the second year.