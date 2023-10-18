Guinea Insurance, Jaiz Bank Shares Gain As NGX Investors Made N15.2bn

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Trading on the Nigerian Stock closed bullish on Wednesday with market capitalisation closing at N37trn from N36.98trn.

The upward increase in the shares of Guinea Insurance, Eterna Plc, Unity Bank and Jaiz Bank pushed the All-Share Index 0.43 per cent to 67,353.23 points from the 67,326.12 points recorded on Tuesday.

Data analysed from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd shows that N15.2bn was added to the market capitalisation.

The shares of Guinea Insurance rose 9.09 per cent from N0.22 to N0.24 after projecting that it’s gross premium is expected to grow to N2.65bn while its profit will hit N520.37m by the end of the year.

Eterna Plc shares rose 6.86 per cent from N13.85 per share to N14.8 reflecting a trend it has maintained in the last three days.

Unity Bank 5.49 per cent from N0.91 to N0.96 per share which led to an uptick of its market capitalisation to N11.2bn.

Similarly, Jaiz Bank shares rose 5.26 per cent from N1.52 to N1.6 per share, leading to its market capitalisation rising to N55.2bn.

On the flip side, CWG Plc emerged as the biggest loser closing 10 per cent. Another company RT BRISCOE Plc’s shares also fell 8.77 per cent, Africa Prudential Plc closed 7.14 per cent while FTN Cocoa shares fell 6.29 per cent.