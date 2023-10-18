EXCLUSIVE: NNPC Limited Appoints Media Guru, Femi Soneye As Chief Corporate Communications Officer

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Appointment As CCCO To Drive Brand Penetration, Stakeholder Management For NNPC Limited

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has appointed media guru and publisher of Per Seconds News, Mr Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as it’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, THE WHISTLER can authoritatively report.

Soneye is a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experience at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America.

THE WHISTLER understands that he will lead the Corporate Communications team of the National Oil Company and drive the brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management

He is a member of reputable bodies including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Association of Black Journalist, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

Soneye is the former President of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, DC.

He is also an accomplished media professional who started his glittering career in the field of the written word, here in Nigeria before moving to the U.S. and working for a number of prestigious publications.

Imbued with the typical Nigerian can-do spirit, he has parlayed his career experience into forming several NGOs addressing the needs of media professionals and Africans in diaspora.

A man of many achievements, style and sophistication, he is expected to bring valuable contributions to the NNPC Limited and the Country.