Gumi Defends Clerics In Politics

Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has backed the participation of religious leaders in politics, arguing that clerics who actively engage in governance contribute more than those who only pray for political leaders.

Gumi remarked in a post shared on his Facebook page on Monday amid growing debate over whether Islamic scholars should seek elective office or remain focused solely on religious duties.

The discussion has intensified following the political ambitions of several clerics ahead of the 2027 general election, including former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Sheikh Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and Sokoto-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad Sani, who has declared his intention to contest the Sokoto governorship.

Pantami’s emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Gombe State has further fuelled conversations within the Muslim community, particularly in northern Nigeria.

While critics argue that partisan politics could undermine the credibility and moral authority of religious leaders by exposing them to political attacks and public scrutiny, supporters believe competent clerics should not be excluded from leadership positions.

They maintain that scholars with integrity and the capacity to govern should be allowed to contest elections and contribute directly to addressing the country’s leadership challenges.

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Adding his voice to the debate, Gumi dismissed the notion that clerics should remain outside the political arena, insisting that active participation is more impactful than offering prayers from the sidelines.

“A religious scholar who gets involved in politics and bears its rigours is better than one who sits on a prayer mat, offering prayers for politicians,” he wrote.

His comments add to the ongoing conversation over the role of religious leaders in Nigeria’s political landscape as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum.