Gunmen In Military Uniform Kill Fed Poly Deputy Registrar In Imo

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gunmen alleged to be wearing military uniform on Tuesday killed Innocent Obi, the Deputy Registrar of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana, Ebonyi State, in his country home of Ezeala/Ezike autonomous community in Umuezeala, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo.

Obi was said to have retired from the military before joining the Federal Polytechnic Uwana, Ebonyi State.

Advertisement

He was believed to have applied for the position of the schools substantive Registrar before his death.

Obi was attacked not long after he came back from the funeral of his relative who was killed in the North East while serving as a soldier.

According to a village source, “They broke through the main door and started using machetes and axes on him.

“His cry for help attracted villagers to the scene, but the boys who were operating on three motorcycles, started shooting consistently into the air.

Advertisement

“The shooting forced everybody who had come out for his rescue back and they abducted Dee Onye Army from that Friday night, leaving heavy blood stains in the house,” one of the villagers said.

“It was late Sunday afternoon that we got information about a decomposing corpse lying between Ehime Mbano and Ahiazu Mbaise.

“When our people visited the scene that Sunday, it was the dead body of our brother, Dee Onye Army that we met.

“They gruesomely butchered him beyond recognition. Dee Onye Army was a man who ensured that any youth who wanted to go to school got admission. So many youths were given admissions in his school. He never lived like a rich man, always unassuming.

“In fact, it was now that he started building his own personal house in the village and that building is just within decking stage before his death,” another villager said.