Gunmen Kidnap Former Imo Traditional Rulers Chairman In Imo

Gunmen on Saturday morning kidnapped the former chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri.

The monarch was kidnapped at his residence in Odumara Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

Sources say the kidnappers numbering four and heavily armed came in a green Toyota Highlander, abducted the traditional ruler and drove off towards Umuaka-Orlu road while the traditional ruler-s cousins escaped from the criminals.

Confirming the incident, the command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye said, “The Command has commenced intense investigation, we have taken some affirmative steps towards ensuring that the victim is rescued and that his kidnappers arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law. Updates on this case will be communicated in due course.”