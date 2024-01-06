Super Eagles Star, Ndidi Ruled Out For Three Months

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be out of action for three months due to a muscle injury.

Ndidi was initially named in the Super Eagles’ 25-man squad for the Nations Cup, but he was replaced by Alhassan Yusuf because of the injury.

The 27-year-old missed Leicester City’s win over Huddersfield Town on New Year’s Day and he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca has revealed that the club could be without Ndidi’s services for three months.

Maresca said: “The players who are injured are all progressing well, “Jamie Vardy, Kasey McAteer, Dennis Praet, Will Alves, Kele (Kelechi Iheanacho) and Wilfred Ndidi. They are still in the same situation.

“Probably for Ndidi, it will be a long time. It could be three months. It looks like a muscle problem, but an important one. We’ll see in the next few hours. The situation for Wilf is the clearest one.”

Ndidi’s absence is a big blow for Leicester City’s promotion push. The defensive midfielder has been a key player for the Foxes with four goals and six assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

The Argentine manager also provided an update about another Super Eagles star, Kelechi Iheanacho, who is currently struggling for match fitness.

“I don’t know if Iheanacho can play at AFCON,”

“The only thing I can say is that Kele is still injured. He’s getting better but still not 100 per cent, otherwise, he would be in the squad for the game.”

Iheanacho is expected to join up with the Super Eagles on January 9 in Lagos before the team jets out to Ivory Coast to begin their Nations Cup campaign.

The Super Eagles will begin their Nations Cup journey against Equatorial Guinea on January 14.