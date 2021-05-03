Gunmen Kidnap Three Cattle Breeders In Oyo

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Some gunmen have again struck in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the hoodlums kidnapped three cattle owners at Idiyan in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state.

They were reportedly abducted on Sunday evening while going to inspect their farm where they raise cattle.

They were identified as Kabiru Oladimeji, Kazeem , the younger brother of a popular cow dealer and another man identified as Soka.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the families of the abducted victims and demanded N10m ransom.

Sources in Ibarapa told our correspondent that many people in the area were not sympathetic to the plight of the victims because of the alleged cordial relationship between Fulani herdsmen and butchers.

The Convener of Igangan Development Advocates , Oladiran Oladokun, confirmed the kidnap to our correspondent on the telephone.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Adewale Osifeso, has yet to reply inquiry by our correspondent on the kidnap

Recall that several cases of abduction had been reported in Ibarapa area as well as some killings and maiming by suspected Fulani.herdsmen.

The incessant attacks on the Indigenes led Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho to give Seriki Fulani of Oyo State quit notice in January 2021.