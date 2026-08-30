Gunmen Kill Three, Abduct Kano Traditional Title Holder

Three people were killed and five others injured when gunmen attacked Chiromawa town in Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State on Saturday night.

The attackers also abducted the Sarkin Noma of Kano State, Alhaji Yusuf Nadabo Chiromawa, during the incident, which occurred at about 11pm.

The Chairman of Garun Malam LGA, Aminu Salisu Kadawa, confirmed the attack on Sunday, saying the assailants targeted the traditional title holder’s residence.

According to him, the gunmen stormed the community and headed directly to the residence of the Sarkin Noma, where they opened fire.

Kadawa said three residents were killed in the attack, while five others suffered gunshot injuries.

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He said the injured victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, adding that he personally led council officials to the facility and remained there overnight to monitor their condition.

The council chairman said security personnel had been mobilised to pursue the attackers and secure the safe release of the abducted traditional title holder.

He assured residents that the Kano State Government would strengthen security around the community to prevent further attacks.

Kadawa urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information that could help identify the attackers and facilitate the rescue of the Sarkin Noma.