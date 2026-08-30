Tinubu Takes 11th Break, Embarks On 3-Week Europe Vacation

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Europe to begin a three-week vacation as part of his annual leave.

According to his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s first stop will be London, United Kingdom.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for Europe to begin a three-week vacation as part of his annual leave,” Onanuga said in a terse statement on Sunday.

Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria after the vacation to join the campaign for the January 2027 election.

“His first stop will be London, United Kingdom,” said Onanuga.

THE WHISTLER reports that Tinubu has taken at least 11 official and unofficial leaves or breaks since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

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Only five of the 11 were communicated as official annual leave.

Tinubu’s first break took place between June 20 and June 27, 2023, when he travelled to Paris for the New Global Financing Pact summit and proceeded to London for a short private visit.

He returned to Lagos on June 27 for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He embarked on his first official annual leave on October 2, 2023. He spent about two weeks in the UK before travelling to Paris on October 11 for an engagement.

Between January 24 and February 6, 2024, Tinubu was in France on a private visit. He returned to Abuja on February 6.

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The president’s critics had alleged that the trip was a medical leave disguised as a private visit.

On April 7, 2024, Tinubu travelled to Lagos for the Eid-el-Fitr holidays. The presidency said he would continue official duties during and after the holidays.

Between April 23 and May 8, 2024, Tinubu extended his stay abroad after official engagements in the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

From August 29 to September 14, 2024, he travelled to China and stopped over in the United Kingdom. He departed Abuja for China on August 29 and returned to Nigeria on September 14.

Tinubu took his second official annual leave on October 2, 2024, when he departed for the United Kingdom for a two-week working vacation. He later travelled to Paris on October 11 before returning to Abuja on October 19.

On April 2, 2025, the president left Nigeria for Paris on a short working visit. He later proceeded to London and returned to Abuja on April 21, after 18 days in Europe.

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The presidency said he was working during the trips.

Tinubu embarked on his third official annual leave on September 4, 2025, to France and the UK for a 10-day working vacation.

He ended the leave ahead of schedule and returned to Abuja on September 16.

On December 28, 2025, Tinubu departed Lagos for Europe for his fourth official annual leave, before travelling to Abu Dhabi for the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. He returned to Nigeria on January 17, 2026, after the summit.

The three-week leave announced on Sunday is Tinubu’s fifth official annual leave since he became president.

The six other leaves or breaks were either described as private visits, personal stays, working visits or end-of-year breaks.