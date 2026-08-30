DSS To Suspend Sowore’s Cyberbullying Case Till After 2027 Election

The Department of State Services (DSS) has directed its private counsel, Akinolu Kehinde, SAN, to take steps to suspend the alleged cyberbullying case against African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, until after the 2027 presidential election.

The development followed a meeting between DSS Director-General, Tosin Ajayi, Kehinde and senior officials of the agency’s legal directorate on August 20, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The meeting reportedly focused on putting the case on hold to allow Sowore, who is expected to contest the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027, to participate fully in the electoral process.

“The DSS boss reportedly told the Senior Advocate and his directorate of legal services that, with the commencement of presidential campaigns, it would only be fair to pause the court case in order to enable Sowore fully participate in the upcoming elections without let or hindrance,” the source said.

The source added that Ajayi argued that the case, which had been before the court for nearly a year, could be suspended for another four months without significantly affecting the proceedings.

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“The DSS boss told the lawyers that, since the matter had been in court for nearly a year, suspending it for another four months wouldn’t make much difference,” the source added.

The DSS is expected to formally notify the Federal High Court of the decision when the court resumes normal sittings on September 14, 2026, following the annual judicial vacation.

If granted, the suspension would keep the case in abeyance throughout the presidential campaign and the 2027 election period.

The case stems from social media posts made by Sowore on August 25, 2025, on his X account and Facebook page, in which he referred to President Bola Tinubu as a “criminal.”

Following the posts, the DSS reportedly gave Sowore seven days to delete them, but he declined to comply with the directive.

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The secret police subsequently approached the Federal High Court seeking a judicial determination on whether Sowore’s posts amounted to cyberbullying.

The agency also sought the court’s interpretation of whether describing President Tinubu or any other person as a “criminal” without a prior court conviction constituted an offence.

Sowore, a prominent critic of the Tinubu administration, is expected to seek the presidency under the AAC in the 2027 election.