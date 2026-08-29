Anambra Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer With N5.8m Consignment

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 28-year-old suspected drug dealer, Chinedu Nwankwo, with suspected illicit drugs valued at about N5.8m.

Nwankwo was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, August 29, 2026, by operatives of the Rapid Response Team during an intelligence-led patrol along the Nteje-Otuocha Road.

The police said the recovered substances included suspected Cannabis Sativa, methamphetamine and Colorado, popularly known as Colos.

Preliminary investigation showed that Nwankwo was allegedly conveying the drugs to Otuocha, Anyamelium, Nzam, Umuleri and Aguleri for delivery to suspected criminal elements.

The command said investigators were also examining an alleged connection between the consignments and activities capable of disrupting the ongoing local government elections in the state.

The suspect and the recovered exhibits are in police custody as investigation continues into his alleged activities and possible links to other persons.

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The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Nnanna Oji Ama, said illicit drugs could contribute to criminal activities by providing resources and emboldening individuals involved in violent crimes.

He said, “Illicit drugs remain among the factors that can fuel criminality, as drug trafficking and abuse may provide resources and embolden individuals involved in violent and other forms of crime.”

The police said the investigation would determine the full extent of the suspect’s activities and identify other persons allegedly linked to the network.