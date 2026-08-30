Otti Charges 1,086 Abia Leadership Academy Graduates To Champion Change

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has challenged 1,086 graduates of the Abia State Leadership Academy to translate the knowledge gained during their training into practical solutions and meaningful contributions to society.

Otti gave the charge on Saturday at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, during the graduation ceremony of the 2026 Leadership Training Boot Camp organised by the Abia State Leadership Academy.

The four-week programme, which was themed “Raising Transformational Leaders, Innovators and Change Makers,” was designed to equip young people with leadership, innovation and problem solving skills.

The governor urged the graduates not to allow the training to end with the presentation of certificates, but to become mentors and active participants in the development of the state.

“After your stay at the academy, you can no longer be passive citizens,” he said.

Otti further directed the graduates to establish mentorship clusters where they could share the knowledge acquired during the programme and encourage other young people to take an active role in building the state.

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“Your immediate assignment is to set up clusters for mentoring your peers, sharing what you have learned at the academy and inviting them to become active partners in the New Abia Project,” he said.

He also called on the graduates to abandon indifference and embrace what he described as the responsibility of selfless service.

The governor explained that the academy was established in 2025 as part of his administration’s strategy to develop a new generation of leaders capable of sustaining Abia’s development.

He said the initiative was aimed at replacing “the old culture of mediocrity and arbitrariness” with a system built around accountability, stewardship and ethical leadership.

Otti disclosed that he had directed the academy’s President, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, to maintain a directory of its graduates and assess ideas presented during their capstone projects for possible government support.

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He assured the graduates that the state would continue to monitor their progress and provide support for promising initiatives developed through the programme.

The governor commended the leadership of the academy, particularly its President, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, as well as the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, for their role in the success of the training.

He also noted that the participation of young people from outside Abia demonstrated his administration’s inclusive approach to governance.

Otti said anyone living in Abia should be regarded as part of the state, irrespective of their place of origin.

In his remarks, Kalu described the academy as a strategic investment in the future of Abia, noting that its impact could extend beyond physical infrastructure.

He urged the graduates to put into practice the leadership values and lessons acquired during the training.

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Kalu said the initiative would help shape “the minds, character and civic consciousness” of young people and prepare them to take on greater responsibilities in society.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Pastor Eno Jerry-Eze, said the boot camp was structured to provide participants with practical experience rather than relying solely on classroom instruction.

She said the partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University enabled the participants to engage in practical sessions and develop solutions to challenges in areas such as fintech, electric transportation, Aba development and job creation.

According to Jerry-Eze, the participants also visited businesses and interacted with entrepreneurs and technocrats, giving them firsthand exposure to enterprise and practical leadership.

She commended Governor Otti for prioritising youth development, describing the academy as evidence of the administration’s investment in the future of the state.

One of the graduates, Vincent Okafor, described the programme as impactful, saying it exposed participants to valuable knowledge and practical perspectives on leadership and governance.

Okafor expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for introducing the initiative, saying the training had equipped the participants with “the right mindset and skills” to make meaningful contributions to society.