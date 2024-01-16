‘Haaland Was Robbed’ — Football Fans Fault Messi’s Emergence As FIFA Best Player

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions have continued to trail Lionel Messi’s emergence as the 2023 FIFA The Best Player of the year award, with some claiming treble winner, Erling Haaland was robbed.

The Inter Miami star pipped Haaland to the award after finishing on the same points with the Manchester City forward.

But he was adjudged the winner because he had more first-place nominations from national team captains.

The award was voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as expert journalists and supporters across the globe.

According to FIFA, the Award recognises most exceptional performer in the men’s game from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023.

Messi scored nine goals for PSG, leading them to the Ligue 1 title and also scored 10 goals in seven games for Inter Miami as they won the League Cup in America.

Erling Haaland, who finished behind Messi, scored 52 goals in all competitions to lead Manchester City to a historic treble.

He scored 28 goals after the World Cup and two goals before the 20th of August.

Kylian Mbappe, who came third, scored 18 goals during the period under review and also won the French Ligue 1 title with PSG and the top scorer award.

However, the three nominees were not present at the awards ceremony as Thierry Henry received the gong on behalf of Lionel Messi.

Football fans have taken to social media to expressed their opinions after Lionel Messi won the award ahead of Erling Haaland, who has a sensational year.

Wofaase wrote on X: “This is confusing. The World Cup was in 2022, and Messi didn’t do anything in 2023. Meanwhile, Haaland won three titles, including the UEFA Super Cup.”

Omojuwa wrote on X: “If I was visiting today, I’d have asked them to help file an injunction on behalf of Erling Haaland, for the glitch that landed Lionel Messi his latest The Best award.”

Styles wrote on X: “What at all did Messi do to win that award seriously? Man did nothing to win that award.”

Mark Goldbridge wrote on X: “I’ll say it again. Haaland should be winning these awards. Messi is a legend, but Haaland came to a new league, smashed it’s goal record, and won a treble.”

Kijana Yababa wrote on X: “Haaland not winning a single award after winning six trophies has to be one the biggest robberies in football history.”

Chuma Nnoli wrote on X: “It’s very unfair to Erling Haaland that Messi is named FIFA #TheBest Award winner over him for 2023, No explanation can make it make sense, Whatever voting process FIFA used for this is flawed and needs to be revisited for future purposes.”

Messi has now won the award eight times including three in the new format of the award in 2016, 2022 and 2023.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was named the coach of the year after a treble-winning campaign for Manchester City.

Ederson was also named the goalkeeper of the year and six players from Manchester City were included in the team of the year.

The 2023 FIFA Best Team Of The Year

Thibaut Courtois, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham, Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Vinicius Jr.