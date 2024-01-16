BREAKING: Wike Convenes Emergency Security Meeting Amid Rising Kidnapping In FCT

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has convened an emergency security meeting amid the rising cases of attacks and kidnapping in Abuja.

THE WHISTLER understands that the meeting which is scheduled to be held at the FCTA secretariat on Tuesday is in response to mounting pressure on government and security agencies to address worsening insecurity in the capital city.

Advertisement

The meeting is expected to have in attendance the FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, and other heads of security agencies

THE WHISTLER reports that since the beginning of this year, no fewer than 20 persons have been kidnapped in Abuja.

Over the weekend, kidnappers killed several of their victims to force their families to raise the demanded ransom

Subsequently, the families started crowdfunding, with former minister of communications and digital economy, Ibrahim Pantami, raising N50 million for one of the affected families.

Advertisement

Residents of Sagwari Layout Estate, Dutse, Abuja, where 10 people were kidnapped, had also planned to stage a protest against the alleged inaction of government and security agencies to rescue their neighbours from the abductors.

The protest was, however, canceled in the last minute.