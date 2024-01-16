We Must Change The Way We Treat Our Military Personnel — Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has called on well-meaning individuals, corporate organisations and community leaders to initiate projects and programmes in support of the Armed forces, in appreciation of the sacrifices they make to promote peace, restoration of order and stability within the country, and across international borders.

Governor Otti who made the call during the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cenotaph,Ogurube Layout Umuahia, stressed the need for improved welfare of the armed forces who paid the supreme sacrifice for the peace and unity of the country.

The governor, while emphasizing the integral role security plays in economic and social development, further called for a shift in focus towards supporting military personnel, both active and veterans.

While regretting that the welfare of the men and women of the Armed forces has not received the right attention that it deserves, Otti, noted that their welfare should be paramount and commensurate with the sacrifices they render in their service and post service years.

He said, “As a nation, we should be thankful that our servicemen and women, not minding the failures and wilful amnesia of the political elites, have continued to stand firmly by their lifelong commitment of dedication and loyalty to fatherland that nothing, not even poor welfare conditions and reported abandonment of families of deceased colleagues, can dampen their morale.

“Even then, it is indeed very regrettable that the welfare of our men and women in uniform, in their service and post-service years, has not received the quality attention that is commensurate with the sacrifices they make.

“The time to make a change in the way we treat our active military operatives and veterans has come. It is the least we can do for the brave individuals for whom the fear of death means nothing”.

Governor Otti commended the contributions of the Armed Forces to the security of Abia State and pledged the continued support of his administration towards the security of the state.