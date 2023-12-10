Guardiola Confirms Haaland Injury Blow

130 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland has suffered a foot injury and he is unsure of his return date.

Guardiola’s men came back from behind to beat Luton Town 2-1 courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish.

Advertisement

Haaland missed out of the encounter having started their last 15 Premier League matches.

Asked how long Haaland would be out for, Guardiola said “We don’t know. We’ll see.

“Hopefully we can recover him for the World Cup.”

Haaland has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season.

Advertisement

“Week by week, day by day, we will see what happens,” Guardiola said.

“Erling has been so important since he’s arrived. But during the season we see this sort of thing. Injuries, suspensions, problems – we have to adapt.”

Haaland won the Premier League top scorer award last season with 36 goals and he has already scored 14 in 15 matches this season.

He is likely to miss out of the Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.