Hajj: Saudi Pilgrims To Hear Arafat Sermons In Hausa, English, 18 Other Languages

The General Presidency for the Affair of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it will translate Arafat Sermon in 20 Languages including Hausa, a dialect in Northern Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Monday from the official website of the Saudi Press Agency.

The Day of Arafat is an Islamic holiday as well as the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

On that day, Muslim pilgrims visit the Mount Arafat from where prophet Muhammad preached one of his last sermons.

The Deputy General President for Languages and Translation, Ahmed Al-Hamidi, said the translation was aimed at easy assimilation by people from diverse cultures and tongues.

“The Languages and Translation Agency at the General Presidency for the Affair of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque in an effort to constantly raise the quality of services offered to pilgrims at the Grand Holy Mosque will translate the Arafat sermon in 20 languages.

” Translating the Arafat sermon is one of the most important tasks undertaken by the agency under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Translation Project.

” Deputy General President for Languages and Translation Ahmed Al-Hamidi said that this and other endeavors are in accordance with the agency’s strategic plan for 2024.

” He added that that sermon, which will be translated into French, English, Persian, Urdu, Hausa, Russian, Turkish, Punjabi, Chinese, Malay, Swahili, Spanish, Portuguese, Amharic, German, Swedish, Italian, Malayalam, Bosnian and Filipino, will be broadcast through Manarat Al-Haramain Digital Platform,” the SPA statement reads.

The translation into Hausa language will be of great benefit to Nigerians, particularly those from the northern extraction, who are already in Mecca to perform their religious rites.