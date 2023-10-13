Hamas Dares Israel, Asks Northern Gaza Residents To Ignore 24-Hour Evacuation Ultimatum

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Friday, Hamas militants asked the entire population in northern Gaza to ignore the Israel Defense Forces’ order asking them to relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours over plans for a ground offensive in the region.

The Hamas authority for refugee affairs reacted to the IDF ultimatum which was also sent to the United Nations (UN) and its staff in the north of Gaza.

Advertisement

Hamas urged Palestinians to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation”, AP reports.

The IDF is planning to commence its second military tactics against Hamas through a ground invasion.

For six days, the IDF used its Air Force team to bombard numerous targets in Gaza in response to Hamas invasion of Southern Israel on Saturday.

But Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, said the United Nations considers it impossible for such an evacuation to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences.

Advertisement

After Hamas’ call on Palestinians to remain in the north of Gaza, the IDF reteriated that it means what it says.

“The IDF is calling for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection.

“Hamas is telling Gaza residents to ignore our safety instructions,” the IDF posted on Friday in reaction to Hamas.