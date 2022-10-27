Happening Now: Kidnappers Block Enugu–Opi–Nsukka Road

Nigeria
By Our Reporter

Motorists plying Enugu–Opi–Nsukka road are currently forced to park for over two hours following the blockade of the road by alleged kidnappers.

The spot of the incident is around a police checkpoint by Ekwuegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Our correspodent saw armed operatives of the Nigerian Army moving on motorcycles towards the scene of the attack.

“We have been here since 7:15am. This road has become something else. They operate from Ekwuege forest,” a driver said.

According to a passenger, “There is no vehicle moving to and fro since morning. There have been movements of police and soldiers towards the scene, but we don’t know the extent they have gone.”

Our correspodent reports that some persons, among returning students of the University of Nigeria, Naukka, were on Sunday kidnapped along the same road.

The state police command, in a release by its public relations officer on Wednesday, said the kidnappers were being trailed.

