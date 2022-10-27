NNPC, Daewoo Sign Agreement For Rehabilitation Of Kaduna Refinery

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has endorsed the Letter of Intent with Daewoo Engineering and Construction for the revised strategy to quickly fix the Kaduna Refinery.

The signing agreement was held in the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, his counterpart from South Korea; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and other top government officials from Nigeria and South Korea.

The move, according to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, is part of efforts aimed at rehabilitating the Kaduna Refinery.

He said with the signing of the Letter of Intent, mobilization to site will soon commence.

Kyari expressed optimism that with the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port-Harcourt and Warri Refineries, the quest of the NNPC to guarantee energy security for the country has been further boosted.

He said, “Progressing our refinery rehabilitation agenda. We endorsed the LOI (Letter of Intent) for the revised strategy of quick fix for the Kaduna refinery with Daewoo in Seoul. Mobilization to site to commence shortly. Rehab activities in Portharcourt and Warri continuing. We are poised to deliver.”

The Kaduna Refinery was commissioned in 1980 to supply petroleum products to Northern Nigeria with a capacity of 50,000 Barrels Per Day.

In 1983, the capacity was expanded to 100,000 BPD by adding a second 50,000 BPD crude train dedicated to the production of lubricating oils (lubes).

In 1986, the capacity of the first crude train was expanded to 60,000 B/D. The expansions have increased the current nameplate capacity of the refinery to 110,000 B/D.