‘He Will Be Deeply Missed’ — Dokpesi Jr. Confirms Death Of AIT, DAAR Communications Founder 

The death of Raymond Dokpesi, the renowned Nigerian media mogul and founder of DAAR Communications Plc, has been confirmed by his family.

THE WHISTLER broke the news of Dokpesi’s death earlier on Monday, which a family source said resulted from a stroke suffered by the media mogul.

Known for his pioneering contributions to the Nigerian broadcasting industry, Dokpesi was an influential figure and his brainchild, DAAR Communications, which operates Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, contributed to the growth of the media landscape in the country.

Confirming his death, Dokpesi’s son, Raymond Dokpesi Jr., in a statement released moments ago, expressed deep sorrow over the development and gratitude for the outpouring of condolences they have received from well-wishers and colleagues.

They described the late Dokpesi as a loving husband, caring father, and dedicated patriarch who would be “deeply missed” by his family and the lives he has touched through his philanthropic works.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023. High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.

“The Dokpesi family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our patriarch. We also ask for privacy during this time as we grieve together as a family.

“The family will release further details on the funeral arrangements in due course. May his soul rest in peace.”