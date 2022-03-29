Heartbreak For Nigerians As Ghana Stop Super Eagles From Qualifying For Qatar World Cup

Football
By Ukpe Philip

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being held to a draw by the Black Stars of Ghana.

The World Cup qualifier second-leg encounter between Nigeria and Ghana ended 1-1 on Tuesday.

RELATED
Nigeria

NSIA Donates 16 Patrol Vehicles To Police To Tackle Insecurity On Abuja-Kano Road

The Nigerian side lost by the away goal rule having held Ghana to a goalless draw in Kumasi.

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, scored a penalty in the 22nd minute to level Ghana’s lead.
The Black Stars of Ghana took the lead in the 11th minute through a goal by Thomas Partey.

You might also like

Excited Super Eagles Fans Chants ‘Ghana Must Go’ At MKO Abiola Stadium

Nigeria VS Ghana: Massive Turn Out At MKO Abiola Stadium As Ticket Price Rises By 25%

Nigeria Vs Ghana: FG To Give Nigerians 20,000 Free Tickets

JUST IN: Nigeria’s World Cup Chances Brighten As Super Eagles Hold Ghana To…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.