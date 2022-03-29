Heartbreak For Nigerians As Ghana Stop Super Eagles From Qualifying For Qatar World Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being held to a draw by the Black Stars of Ghana.

The World Cup qualifier second-leg encounter between Nigeria and Ghana ended 1-1 on Tuesday.

The Nigerian side lost by the away goal rule having held Ghana to a goalless draw in Kumasi.

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, scored a penalty in the 22nd minute to level Ghana’s lead.

The Black Stars of Ghana took the lead in the 11th minute through a goal by Thomas Partey.