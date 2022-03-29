Lack Of Leadership In Nigeria Responsible For Kaduna Train Attack, Says PDP

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has said lack of leadership in the country led to incessant terrorists’ attacks, including the Monday night attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

According to the party, these attacks are symptomatic failures of the All Progressives Congress’ administration in the country and in Kaduna State.

A statement obtained by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday signed by the state chairman of the party, Mr Felix Hyat, said the attacks clearly showed failure of governance.

The attacks, according to the Kaduna State government, claimed the lives of eight passengers while 26 persons sustained various degree of injuries.

He said, “The PDP received with shock news of an attack on a passenger train along the Abuja-Kaduna railway last night.

“This is coming barely 24 hours after a similar attack on the Kaduna International Airport by terrorists in which a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency lost his life.

“The speed at which bandits and terrorists are taking over communities, highways, and most recently the airport and railway is unprecedented in the history of Kaduna State.

“Helpless citizens have continued to be killed, maimed or displaced with no signs that the bandits would be slowing down or the APC-led government in the state would bring the insecurity challenge to an end.

“The current security malaise in the state is certainly not what the people of Kaduna State bargained for. No one could ever have imagined, seven years ago, that a time would come when bandits and terrorists would take over our communities, our highways or even railways in such a brazen and daring fashion.

“There’s simply a total failure of governance especially as it affects the security of lives and property. This is unacceptable.”

Hyat added that, “We, therefore, call on the governor of Kaduna State to take charge of our security and governance in the state immediately by leading from the front. The practice where government reduces itself to merely issuing updates with names of fatalities each time there’s an attack, without doing more, has got to stop.

“In this regard, we demand an urgent security summit comprising relevant stakeholders in the state to find solutions to this lingering existential problem, before it is too late.

“Finally, we appeal to citizens to remain calm, and pray for the repose of every soul needlessly killed, as well as speedy recovery for those receiving treatment.

“The PDP shall continue to hold this government to account and remind it of its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives. We will not rest on our oars until peace returns to every part of our dear state.”