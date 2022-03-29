NSIA Donates 16 Patrol Vehicles To Police To Tackle Insecurity On Abuja-Kano Road

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority has handed over 16 patrol vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force in a bid to collectively enhance security operations across the Abuja -Kano Road.

The donation of the patrol vehicles is in line with a directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari to the NSIA last year to support the Police with security enhancement along that road.

The NSIA serves as the fund manager to the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund under which the Abuja-Kano Road project is being constructed.

NSIA is currently playing a major role in ensuring the completion of the 165 kilometers road project.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony which was held on Tuesday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, said the initiative will further enhance vigilance and the desired security presence around infrastructure projects undertaken by the government.

According to Orji, the vehicles which are fully equipped with the specifics of the Police will secure the lives of workers, residents, travelers as well as government assets.

He noted that the NSIA will work closely with the Police to ensure that the maintenance and support needed for efficient delivery of the project is actualized.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, with the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali -Baba

He said, ” The Authority is of the view that security is essential to economic development. With this mind set, our goal is to ensure that across all NSIA projects, investments are made to secure lives and property.

“The donation of these 16 patrol vehicles under the PIDF to the Nigeria Police Force is in response to equip the police to better protect the lives of workers, residents, travellers as well as government assets along the AKR project which is presently ongoing.

“Obviously, from the enormity of challenges we face, a significant number of resources is required. But we are hoping that this will go somewhere in helping the work that the IGP and your men are doing.”

Reacting, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali -Baba commended the NSIA for the gesture as it will help to address the state of insecurity along the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road.

Some of the patrol vehicles donated by NSIA

He appreciated the synergy between the NSIA and the Police and vowed to work closely with the Authority going forward.

The highlight of the event was the official hand-over of the vehicles to the IGP, who inspected the Innoson Carrier 4WD (full option) pick up, alongside the NSIA MD, certifying it for use.

The AKR project was initially conceived as a rehabilitation contract to correct certain sections of the road as well as construct new sections.

It is a critical part of the A2, which is a main artery within Nigeria’s transportation grid, enabling the movement of people and products from the North to the South and vice versa.

The project has subsequently been rescoped to a full reconstruction of the entire 375km of the road spanning from Abuja to Kano through Zaria and Kaduna.