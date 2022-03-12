Hichilema, Museveni, Osibanjo Nominated For PALESH Abuja 2022 Honours

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, are among the four African heads of state nominated for the 8th Pan African Peace Leadership Summit and Honors (PALESH) slated for August this year in Abuja.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will also be honoured.

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, is also in the list of African leaders that would be honoured for their roles in the continent.

THE WHISTLER gathered that President Hichilema will be honoured as the Humanitarian ICON of Peace for his pragmatic leadership and creation of peace and unity in Zambia.

President Museveni is nominated for his excellent leadership and outstanding role of ending apartheid in South Africa, ending of genocide in Rwanda and his performance in solving the Burundi conflict, South Sudan, DRC, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Chad and Somalia. He is nominated for the award honour as the Grand Commander of Peace (GCOP).

The event is organized by Arise O Nigeria Centre for Leadership and Enterprise Development in collaboration with the International Peace and Governance Council (IPGC).

It will hold in August to coincide with the commemoration of the United Nations World Humanitarian Day which falls on Sunday, 21st August, 2022 at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja, Nigeria.

The International Honor and Awards event is aimed at recognizing personalities who have contributed positively in peace dialogues, conflict resolutions, grass-roots community development, among others.

The event, with the theme, ‘The Role of Good Governance in Consolidating Peaceful Co-Existence in Africa’, is organized to build the capacity of African leaders in strategic leadership, peace building, developing skills, and domesticating some negotiation designs for community peace building.

Also to be honoured are Nigeria’s vice-president Prof Yemi Osibanjo; Her Excellency Auxillia C. Mnangagwa, first lady of Zimbabwe; Her Excellency Joyce Banda, former president of Malawi; Joseph Kabila, former DRC president, and IL. Chef Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, prime minister of Cameroon.

Wezzy K. Chomba, director, Media and Communications, International Peace and Governance Council, in a statement to THE WHISTLER, said Alh Bamanga Tukor (CON) would be honoured as the Commander of Peace (COP) while HRH Queen Mother Amb Amina Temitope Ajayi would be honoured as the Humanitarian ICON of Peace.

Chomba said the event would feature IPGC Pan African Diplomats Retreat and five-days’ Executive Masterclass on Public Diplomacy and International Relations for all IPGC Diplomats. The course aims to develop the diplomatic skills of participants through an intensive curriculum in International Relations and Diplomacy.

The five-day event, which will be convened by Amb Jonathan Ojadah, head of mission, IPGC Africa, holds from 15th to 21st August, Chomba stated.