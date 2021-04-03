House of Reps Member Maitala Dies In Fatal Auto Crash

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Haruna Maitala, representing Plateau Jos North/Bassa constituency has died in a fatal auto crash along the Jos-Abuja road.

Maitala died around 2:00 pm on on Friday on his way to Jos for his first son’s wedding on Saturday, it was gathered.

His media consultant, Joseph Adudu, in a statement on Saturday said: ” This is to announce the death of Honourable Haruna Maitala which occurred yesterday, 2nd April, 2021 as a result of fatal car accident on his way to Jos from Abuja.

“Until his death, Haruna Maitala was the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the National Assembly.

“He would be buried this morning according to Islamic rites.

“May God forgive his sins and grants him Aljanna fidau.”