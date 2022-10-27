How DSS Stormed Our Estate In Search Of Suspected Terrorists — Chairman

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There has been speculation surrounding the arrest of suspected terrorists within Trademore Estate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday.

The DSS alongside American security personnel shut entrances of the estate over the intelligence of terrorist activities within the precinct of the residents.

Movement was reportedly restricted until the operatives were seen whisking away the suspects from the estate after a raid in the Boys’ Quarter of an apartment.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the operation, followed the security alert issued by the United States and United Kingdom Embassies on Sunday over a planned terror attack in Abuja.

The estate Chairman Adele Adenaike told THE WHISTLER:

“It happened on Monday, I was inside my house when my attention was called that some people have locked up our estate, and as chairman, I came out to find out what was going on and I was even stopped from moving, as I was approaching the gate to my street the heavily masked DSS guys stopped me from going.

“I told them I can’t stop because people are calling me for information so you will need to tell me why you are here, and that was how I got to know the alleged terrorist activity… okay, fair enough, that’s all, they did not give any other information other than that.”

Adenaike further described the raid as “a sting operation by the DSS and American soldiers”.

He said, “It was alleged, I repeat, it was alleged, that they were looking for somebody who had suspected terrorist activity, it was alleged as such”.

The event occurred barely 24 hours after the US and UK Embassies advised its citizens living in Nigeria to stay safe, report any suspicious activities around them and avoid non-essential travels.

The Canadian and Austrian government had also joined the train alerting it’s citizen of a security bridge in the capital city of the country.

Although the Nigeria Police Force had assured maximum security across the FCT, the DSS had called for calm, noting that it was taking necessary steps to abort any mission by suspected terrorists.

Meanwhile, the DSS and the Police Force have declined to give comments on the matter. Calls and text to their phones were not acknowledged as of press time.