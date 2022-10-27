Nigeria’s Tems Explains Role In Rihanna’s New Song ‘Lift Me Up’ On Black Panther Soundtrack

After taking a five-year break from music to focus on her makeup and lingerie lines, popular Barbadian-American singer Robyn ’Rihanna’ Fenty is set to release a new single co-written by Nigeria’s Grammy-nominated singer, Tems, on Friday.

The music star and beauty mogul is making a big comeback with Tems in the new single titled “Lift Me Up.” It is a lead single for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, Variety reports.

Rihanna in a short video clip shared via her verified Twitter page on Wednesday also confirmed it.

The song was co-written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson to honour the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman who died from cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

Marvel Studios tweeted a video of the movie’s logo with the letter “R” moving out and glistening, the same “R” Rihanna shared on social media on Wednesday.

Tems in a statement said, ”After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.

”I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour.”

Rihanna last featured on a song “Lemon” by N.E.R.D in 2017. Her last album Anti was released in 2016.

During her hiatus from music, she grew her Fenty business empire, including her Fenty Beauty makeup line, her Fenty Skin skincare line, and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

This year, she confirmed she was pregnant with her first child, with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed a baby boy in May.