How EFCC Operatives Were Stopped From Entering Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on Saturday stormed the venue of the ongoing national convention of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP but were prevented from gaining entry by the combined team of Nigerian Police, SSS and the party’s security guards.

The reason for the visit of the operatives was not exactly clear but several sources told THE WHISTLER that it was based on information that some aspirants were inducing delegates with cash in foreign currency.

No official of the party or the EFCC were available for comment but delegates and members of the party expressed shock at the development.

Voting is yet to commence as aspirants and delegates have gathered at the venue of the convention, waiting for the voting process to begin.