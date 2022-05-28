How EFCC Operatives Were Stopped From Entering Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark & Justina Simon

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission on Saturday stormed the venue of the ongoing national convention of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP but were prevented from gaining entry by the combined team of Nigerian Police, SSS and the party’s security guards.

The reason for the visit of the operatives was not exactly clear but several sources told THE WHISTLER that it was based on information that some aspirants were inducing delegates with cash in foreign currency.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

JUST IN: Gov Ayade Rejects ‘Disgraceful Defeat’ By Female Lawyer At APC Senatorial Primary

No official of the party or the EFCC were available for comment but delegates and members of the party expressed shock at the development.

Voting is yet to commence as aspirants and delegates have gathered at the venue of the convention, waiting for the voting process to begin.

You might also like

JUST IN: Gov Ayade Rejects ‘Disgraceful Defeat’ By Female Lawyer At APC…

I won’t Step Down For Any Aspirant – Bala Mohammed

PDP Presidential Convention: I’m On My Knees Praying For Wike To Win –…

Rivers Delegates Accuse Delta Gov Of Working Against Wike

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.