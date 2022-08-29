How El-Rufai Used Police To Scuttle Obi Supporters’ March In Kaduna – Campaign Council

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A member of the campaign council of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has accused Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of using the police to intimidate Obi’s supporters during their one-million man march at the weekend.

Nana Sani-Kazaure, member of the Obi-Datty Presidential Campaign Organization, said this on Monday during an Arise TV interview monitored by THE WHISTLER.

According to her, the rally for Obi was scuttled and interrupted by police officers allegedly sent by Governor El-Rufai.

Noting that peaceful rallies have been held in Port Harcourt, Calabar and even Nasarawa State, Sani-Kazaure said there was no reason why the march had to be interrupted in Kaduna.

She added that the candidacy of Obi had been generating a lot of interest in Northern Nigeria, a region plagued with insecurity, underdevelopment and internal displacement following years of misrule by the APC and PDP governments.

“The march in Kaduna was truncated by the appearance of the police officers sent by the Kaduna state government. The presence of the police was there to put a chink in the armour,” she said.

“Governor El-Rufai said that we wouldn’t be able to garner even 200 people not to talk of a million and so it begs the question why would you have to have police? Why would it (the march) be interrupted?

“It begs the question why are they rattled by people that they say are just on social media or that there is no following or there’s no garnering of people wanting this particular candidacy for the presidency, why are they rattled by us, why is there a certain feeling that they are threatened?

“Trust and believe that at a later date people will converge, people will still March, so far Port Harcourt, Calabar and even Nasarawa state next door we’ve had peaceful marches so I see no reason why it had to be interrupted yesterday by the

Kaduna state government, it means that they have taken note of us and our numbers are growing

“There’s a lot of interest in northern Nigeria as regards the Obi-Datty movement, the north has been rife with a plethora of issues that arise in security, under-development, the issues of education, even the issues of having internally displaced people and the economy is coming to a grinding halt and so yes the north is very very interested in the narrative of change, of having a new order take over.

Continuing, she said, “The labour party movement and the Obi-Datty movement, as far as I know, is a clarion call, Nigerians are tired and the north is not exempt from being tired, under-development is glaring and people want a change. So, yes, we’re already making those inroads”

Over the weekend, supporters of the Labour party candidate had taken to the streets in different cities to hold mega rallies for his candidacy.

The march which was held in Onitsha, Port-Harcourt and Makurdi, saw supporters of Obi troop out in large numbers to sell the LP candidate ahead of the official commencement of presidential campaigns by political parties.