5G: MTN Reveals 193 Locations In 10 States To Access Network

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has revealed that its soon-to-be-launched 5G network will be available in 10 states for now.

According to information on the service provider’s website, the 5G coverage will be available across 193 locations in the 10 states.

The states are Anambra, Borno, Delta, Edo, FCT, Imo, Kano, Lagos, Rivers and Oyo.

The states with the highest number of areas with access to the service are; Lagos with 80 areas, FCT with 42, Rivers with 30 areas, and Oyo State with 13.

The other states which have fewer areas are Anambra (6), Borno (3), Delta (2), Edo (6), Imo (4) and Kano (7).

THE WHISTLER reported that the company announced the pilot phase of the service in August, less than one year after it won the 3.5 Gigahertz (GHz) spectrum auction in December 2021.

MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited paid $273.6 million each for the 5G Spectrum license to the Nigerian Communications Commission.