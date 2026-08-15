How Enugu Families Lost N30.5m, $98,700 To Kidnappers

Families abducted by suspected kidnappers in Enugu State paid at least N30.5m and $98,700 in ransom before police arrested 14 suspects linked to multiple kidnapping cases across the state.

Police also recovered five AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, one locally made firearm and 310 rounds of ammunition during operations conducted across several states.

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Enugu.

“Let me make it clear that these arrests were not by chance,” Giwa said. “They were the result of sustained intelligence-led operations carried out across Enugu and beyond.”

According to Giwa, the suspects were arrested during coordinated operations in Enugu, Rivers, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory.

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He said investigators believe the suspects belong to an organised criminal network responsible for several kidnappings and ransom collections.

Police said some members of the group were arrested in Port Harcourt after fleeing Enugu following the abduction of three worshippers at a church in Inoyi, Affa, Udi Local Government Area.

According to the police, one victim was rescued on August 2, while the remaining two were rescued during subsequent operations. Three suspects were arrested and another was killed during the operation.

Investigators also linked the suspects to the May 25 abduction of a victim in Mgbabuowa/Aguobuowa, Ezeagu Local Government Area, where relatives reportedly paid N5.5m in ransom.

Police further alleged that the group was involved in the May 9 kidnapping of two people in Obioma, Udi, during which a female victim was shot dead and the kidnappers allegedly collected $28,700 in ransom.

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The suspects were also linked to the April abduction of two people along the Eke-Ezinze Road in Udi, where relatives reportedly paid $70,000, and the kidnapping of seven people in Obinaofia, Ezeagu, where N25m was allegedly paid.

“The level of cruelty and greed displayed by these suspects is disturbing,” Giwa said. “They not only kidnapped victims but also went as far as killing in some cases and demanding huge sums of money.”

Police said the suspects allegedly used proceeds from the kidnappings to acquire livestock and properties, while spending some of the money on foreign trips and other personal expenses.

Items recovered include five AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, one locally made firearm, 310 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, eight live cartridges and seven empty AK-47 magazines.

Giwa said investigations were continuing to identify other members of the network and trace additional weapons and suspected proceeds of the crimes.

“We are not done yet,” he said. “We are still on the trail of other members of this syndicate, and we will ensure they are all brought to justice.”