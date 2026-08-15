Voters Protest As BIVAS Malfunctions At Adeleke’s Polling Unit

There is ongoing commotion at Voting Unit 009 Abogubde/ Sagba in Ede North local government over the BIVAS glitch.

The development sparked protests by polling agents demanding explanations from electoral officials on duty.

Governor Ademola Adeleke had earlier voted at the same unit without any incident, triggering accusations of sabotage against electoral officials.

The glitch has left many voters stranded as they continue to wait for the issues to be resolved.

The electoral officials were pleading with the agitated voters to be patient while the glitch, which was attributed to poor network signal, was being resolved.