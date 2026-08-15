Jowizaza’s Billionaire Father, Reverend Sister Regain Freedom

The chairman of Jezco Group of Companies, Chief Sir Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor, has regained his freedom after being abducted in Anambra State.

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed on Saturday that Ezeokafor and a Reverend Sister, who were kidnapped by armed men at Ifite-Awka, had been released and reunited with their families.

Ezeokafor, father of businessman and socialite Jowizaza, was reportedly abducted earlier this week while travelling to a prayer ground.

He was said to have been released near the Anambra-Enugu boundary around Ebenebe, where he was picked up by a family member.

His release followed reports that the kidnappers initially demanded N700 million before allegedly increasing the ransom demand to N1.5 billion. It remains unclear whether any ransom was paid.

Advertisement

The circumstances surrounding his release have not been disclosed.

Confirming the development, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the command was working to determine how the victims regained their freedom and gather information to support the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, directed intensified intelligence-led operations and a manhunt for those responsible for the abduction.”

According to the police, the operation involved the Police, the Department of State Services, the military, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Agunechemba security operatives.

The police also urged members of the public to provide credible information that could assist in the arrest of those responsible for the abduction.