How Fayose’s Candidate Kolawole Defeated Segun Oni, Ex-Deputy Govs To Win PDP Ticket

.I’m Satisfied With Poll Results- Oni

The immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State, Bisi Kolawole, on Wednesday defeated former Governor Segun Oni; former Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and Senator Abiodun Olujimi to win the party’s governorship ticket.

Kolawole who is also a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly while Oni was the governor is former Governor Ayo Fayose’s anointed candidate

Olujimi, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District at the Senate was one of the deputies of Fayose during his first term while Olusola was Fayose’s deputy during his second term in office.

Kolawole polled 671 votes to score the highest number of votes while Oni who came second scored 330 votes; Olusola got 93 votes and Olujimi, who had earlier pulled out polled just two votes.

A former House of Representatives member, Wale Aribisala also scored 56 votes; financial expert, Kayode Adaramodu 10 votes; Deji Ogunsakin, scored six votes.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, who is also the Chairman, PDP Primary Election Committee for Ekiti State, declared Kolawole winner.

The governor also congratulated other aspirants for sportsmanship and urged them to join hands to win the June 18 election.

Kolawole, said, “It is God’s design to make me the winner of this election. I want to willingly accept it. The result has been very clear, the process has been very clear, credible and it makes everybody happy.

“I am very sure members of our party, our leaders are very happy because we have promised that once the process is very open and fair to all, we will all accept the result.

“It has pleased God to make me the winner of the election, I willingly accept to be the flagbearer of our great party.”

Oni, who came second assured the winner and the party of his support during the general election, saying he had nothing to complain about.

Oni said, “We are going to fight together to make him (Kolawole) governor. We are satisfied with the process and no one is complaining. You saw it all here.”