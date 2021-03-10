How Govt Can Improve Standard Of Agric Produce-ARCN

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria has said there is need to introduce agriculture internship and entrepreneurship centres across the country to promote agricultural best practices and improve the standard of produce in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Garba Sharubutu, disclosed this in Abuja during the scorecards presentation of the Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria.

He stated that most farmers on the field lack the practical knowledge and skill needed for quality food production.

Sharubutu, who explained that agriculture is not a quick yielding trade, noted that the mandate of the Research Institutions is to improve agriculture productivity, processing and marketing in order to reduce food insecurity.

He said, “Our research institutions brings out graduate yearly, we do not have up to 30 percent practicing on the farms. This is also affecting our ability to produce quality food.

“The Council had written a proposal to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development on the need for the creation of enterprise centres in all the Federal Colleges of Agriculture which would serve as internship centres for agricultural students.”

Sharubutu speaking further, cited the issues of non usage of research findings, stating that there had been inadequate off-takers of developed seeds from researches.

He stressed that many agricultural products such as seedlings have been produced by the relevant Research Institutes, but are accessed by farmers years after.

He added that there is need for farmers to be supported by the government to use research findings to develop agriculture.

Speaking on the herders/farmers conflicts, Sharubutu called for the deployment of forest guards across the country to checkmate the activities of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram insurgents who use the forests as their hideouts.

He noted that insecurity may hinder the government’s effort in ensuring attainment of food security in the countr