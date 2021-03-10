PICTORIAL: 6 Govs Who Publicly Took COVID-19 Jabs

34 SHARES Share Tweet

At least six Nigerian governors have followed in the footsteps of President Muhamadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by publicly taking their first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was the first governor to receive the vaccine after President Muhammadu Buhari called on all state governors, traditional and religious leaders to take the lead and encourage the people in their respective domains to take the vaccines.

Buhari and Osinbajo were both vaccinated by their respective chief physicians last week Friday.

Following suit, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, took their shots of the vaccine on Wednesday.

The governors took the vaccines alongside their deputies and political appointees.

Some of the governors also posted pictures of the moment they took their vaccines to encourage citizens of their respective states to do the same when the vaccination becomes open to the public from Friday, March 12.

Pleased to announce that following the delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Osun, I, this morning, received my first jab of the vaccine. I was vaccinated by the State Incident Manager on Covid-19 and CMD, Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Prof. Peter Olaitan. pic.twitter.com/sK5lboZrTh — Adegboyega Oyetola (@GboyegaOyetola) March 10, 2021

I have had my first dose of the Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine delivered yesterday in Abeokuta. My Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele and two frontline health workers were also administered theirs. pic.twitter.com/uRxADnavXM — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) March 9, 2021

Took my first dose of the Astro Zeneca vaccine today as we flagged off vaccination in Ekiti State. I haven't experienced any side effect. I encourage our people to take the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/nSZtlI5lnj — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) March 10, 2021

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has received his first dose of the Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/6memAAwa4v — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 10, 2021

Today I flagged-off the COVID-19 vaccination in the our state as I received the Oxford Astrazenece COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/RSphTK4O38 — Abubakar Sani Bello (@abusbello) March 10, 2021

Governors who have received the doses of vaccine allocated to their states but are yet to indicate if they’ve taken the vaccines include those of Lagos, Benue, and Borno States.