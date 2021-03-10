PICTORIAL: 6 Govs Who Publicly Took COVID-19 Jabs

At least six Nigerian governors have followed in the footsteps of President Muhamadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by publicly taking their first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was the first governor to receive the vaccine after President Muhammadu Buhari called on all state governors, traditional and religious leaders to take the lead and encourage the people in their respective domains to take the vaccines.
Buhari and Osinbajo were both vaccinated by their respective chief physicians last week Friday.
Following suit, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State, and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, took their shots of the vaccine on Wednesday.
The governors took the vaccines alongside their deputies and political appointees.
Some of the governors also posted pictures of the moment they took their vaccines to encourage citizens of their respective states to do the same when the vaccination becomes open to the public from Friday, March 12.
Below are pictures:
Governors who have received the doses of vaccine allocated to their states but are yet to indicate if they’ve taken the vaccines include those of Lagos, Benue, and Borno States.