Wike To Kingibe: Tell Abuja Residents What You’ve Achieved

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged Senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe, to account to Abuja residents for her performance in the National Assembly.

Wike, who spoke to journalists on Tuesday while addressing governance issues and recent flooding in Abuja, also accused the senator of seeking media attention instead of engaging with her constituents and the legislative process.

“That is the problem. She acts as if she is the sole lawmaker and as if the National Assembly is her private legislature.

“People ask me, ‘Why aren’t you working with her all the time?’ But I was not appointed to work with just one individual; I work with everyone,” Wike said.

The minister attributed Kingibe’s public criticisms of his administration to what he described as political desperation ahead of the next election.

“Don’t blame her for her comments, she is simply desperate because she has virtually lost the upcoming election.

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“Instead of seeking media attention, she should go directly to the people and account for her stewardship. She should tell them what she has accomplished in the National Assembly and highlight the bills she has sponsored for the benefit of Abuja residents,” he said.

Wike also criticised the senator’s approach to representing the FCT, saying lawmakers should raise issues affecting their constituents through legislative proceedings.

“As a legislator representing the people, you must advocate for their interests on the floor of the House and sponsor bills that directly improve their survival and welfare.

“You do not wait for a crisis to occur only to run to television stations, dressed in unfamiliar traditional attire just to curry public favor,” he said.

Wike said he would not work closely with Kingibe, arguing that her approach to representation was flawed.

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“I will not work with her because when a foundation is faulty, it is difficult to turn things around,” he said.

He said lawmakers should use legislative channels to address problems affecting their constituents rather than seeking meetings with government officials during emergencies.

“If a lawmaker truly identifies the problems affecting their constituents, the proper approach is to table those issues before Parliament, engage in continuous dialogue with the electorate, and return to legislative business,” Wike said.

He added that “Running around claiming, ‘I want to see the Minister’ or ‘I want to see the Governor’ is meaningless.”

The minister also dismissed the senator’s criticisms over the recent flooding in parts of Abuja, saying residents were capable of judging her performance for themselves.

“The reality is that she has done nothing, and the people are fully aware of it.

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“No amount of criticism or media appearances on Channels TV or Arise TV will change the minds of the electorate, especially regarding the handling of the recent flooding. The people have already made up their minds,” he noted.

Wike’s comments came amid criticism over the response to flooding that affected parts of the FCT.

The minister has inspected some affected areas and ordered the demolition of structures obstructing water channels, while Kingibe has also called for improved coordination in the response to flooding.

Wike said his administration would continue to address infrastructure and environmental problems in the FCT despite the political criticism.

“My interest is that we will continue to do the right thing in the FCT, where no one will stop us,” he said.