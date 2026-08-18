Seven Women, Children Escape Terrorists’ Clutches In Zamfara

Troops of Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have foiled separate terrorist abduction attempts, rescued civilians and neutralised an Improvised Explosive Device planted by terrorists in Zamfara State.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja disclosed this in a statement issued on August 17, 2026.

According to Danja, troops of Sector 2 responded to an abduction incident along the Gurusu–Anka Road on August 17 and pursued the terrorists, forcing them to abandon their captives and flee.

He said “seven victims, comprising 4 women and 3 children, were successfully rescued unharmed.”

In a separate operation in Tsafe Local Government Area, troops responded to reports of terrorists attempting to abduct motorists around Magazu Village.

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The troops engaged the terrorists and forced them to abandon their victims before fleeing into surrounding bushes.

Danja said some of the rescued victims sustained gunshot wounds during the incident and were promptly evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

Earlier the same day, troops of Sector 2 responded to the discovery of a terrorist-planted IED along the Gurusu–Gwashi Road in Bukkuyum Local Government Area.

The area was immediately secured while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team neutralised the device, preventing potential casualties among troops and civilian road users.

The operations came as troops maintained security efforts across the Joint Operations Area, particularly along routes targeted by terrorists for abductions and attacks.

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Danja said the interventions demonstrated the vigilance and responsiveness of Operation FANSAN YAMMA troops in protecting civilians, securing communities and keeping major routes safe from terrorist activities.

The Theatre Command said troops would continue to “maintain pressure on terrorist elements across the Joint Operations Area and deny them the freedom to threaten innocent citizens.”

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information on suspicious activities to security forces.