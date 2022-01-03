How UCH Doctors Lost Battle To Save Olubadan

The management of the University College Hospital has spoken about how the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba SaliuAdetunji, died in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

The hospital in a statement by its

Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Officer, Toye Akinrinlola, said Oba Adetunji died at 1:15am on Sunday.

He explained that the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Jesse Otegbayo, raised a medical team to save the life of the monarch immediately he was brought to the hospital on Saturday night from a private hospital.

The statemen read, “The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1, today ( Sunday) passed on at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University College Hospital, Ibadan at 1.15 am.

“The late monarch was referred to the UCH from a private hospital in Ibadan at about 9.30 pm yesterday. He was immediately admitted at the ICU where the Chief Medical Director CMD, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo directed that a high-powered medical team be constituted to provide the best medical treatment to him.

“By 1.15 am today, His Imperial Majesty breathed his last breath.

“The CMD was at the ICU in the early hours of today to pay the late Olubadan his last respect.

According to the CMD, “The Olubadan was a father to all of us. His reign was peaceful. We went to him on a few occasions when we had problems and he gave us listening ears”.

“Afterward , the CMD wrote a letter of notification of the demise of the revered monarch to His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State which was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Bashiru Olanrewaju on behalf of the Oyo State Government. A similar letter was written to the family of the departed Olubadan.

“The CMD further ensured that the remains of the late monarch were taken care of in a manner befitting to the late Olubadan.

“Prof. Otegbayo also escorted the corpse of Oba Adetunji from the ICU to a waiting ambulance and handed the corpse to the family and other dignitaries on the ground.”