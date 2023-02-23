How We Arrested Masterminds Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack—DHQ

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Defence Headquarters have revealed the arrest of three terrorists who masterminded the attack of the Abuja-Kaduna train station.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement that the three terrorists were arrested at Damba community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Danmadami revealed that the defence headquarters got a tip-off about the whereabouts of the terrorists. According him, the March 28, 2022 Abuja- Kaduna train attack was spearheaded by one of the arrested terrorists.

Recall that in March 28 THE WHISTLER reported that at least 61 passengers were abducted from the train on by the terrorists, and at least 31, remained in captivity for five months before they were released.

Danmadami also disclosed that the troops were deployed to the location on Valentine’s Day and recovered two motorcycles, two mobile phones, the sum of $5,000 as well as some other currencies.

The statement said “Similarly, troops of Operation Whirl Punch on February 14, 2023, responded to information on the presence of Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province kingpins at Damba community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Subsequently, troops mobilized to the location and arrested 3 terrorists. One of the terrorists arrested was identified as one of the masterminds of the March 28, 2022, terrorist attack on the Abuja Kaduna Train Services.

“Following the operation, troops recovered two motorcycles, two mobile phones, the sum of five thousand Dollars ($5,000) as well as some other currency and other sundry items.”

Danmadami said on February 20, 2023, troops on fighting patrol to Gada Oli Village in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State recovered 2 AK 47 rifles, four magazines, 66 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and seven BH/ISWAP terrorist flags.

He also stated that troops in the North West Zone recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 83 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 238 rounds of 7.62mm special, two locally fabricated rifles, one locally manufactured pistol, seven magazines, 19 motorcycles, mobile phones, 30 rustled cattle and other sundry items, adding that troops neutralized 23 terrorists and arrested 9 as well as rescued 23 abducted civilians.