Your Special Allowances Will Be Paid, FCT Police Commissioner Assures Officers Ahead Of Saturday Elections

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Dr Sadiq Abubakar, has assured it personnel that their welfare allowance will be paid.

This is coming two days to the forthcoming general election scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February.

Abubakar however, directed the deployment of 17,401 personnel for effective coverage of the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Abuja.

Abubakar also met with the Joint Task Force of security agencies set up to provide security for the February 25 general elections in the FCT.

The CP made this known during a press briefing that was held at the Eagles Square on Thursday.

He further stated that the command divided the FCT into nine sectors, as each will be manned by an Assistant Commissioner of Police to monitor operations.

Abubakar added that the division was to ensure adequate coverage of all parts of the nation’s capital, particularly the suburbs and challenging terrains.

“The NPF and of course other security agencies who are supporting agencies are fully ready for the conduct of the elections. Also, the welfare and allowances of our officers are available, and it’ll reach them.

“We’re totally prepared. We have a total number of about 17,401 personnel participating in election security in the FCT. We also have others from various agencies and departments. We also have other officers from other divisions and commands who will be here for the elections.

“We’re also carrying out a show of force to show miscreants and those planning to disrupt the election process that we are ready and we’re not going to leave any stone unturned until we see that the election is conducted peacefully.

“The Command had always put phone numbers out there for people to call, my number is also out there and people can always contact the Command to lodge complaints at any time.

“We have divided the FCT into nine sectors, each sector will be manned by an ACPs, and their numbers will be made available. We have also made arrangements to reach all the terrains and suburbs within the FCT,” Abubakar said.