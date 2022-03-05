How We Rescued Babies From Mad Woman Impregnated Thrice—Catholic Home

An Abuja based children’s home has narrated how it rescued three babies delivered at different times by a mentally –deranged woman in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, and later brought mother and children together.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER,Justina Isaac, the Administrator of Victorian Home Forchildren, revealed how the woman gave birth thrice after being raped by unknown men, or perhaps, the same man for three or more years.

The woman, who was said to have lived a normal life before she went mad, was found on the streets with pregnancy several months after she developed neurotic disorder.

The home monitored her pregnancy and located her to pick the babies after she delivered the first, second and the third time.

Miss Isaac further revealed that the woman was abandoned by her family members after she developed the mental illness, exposing her to dangers on the streets which eventually led to her getting pregnant thrice before she was knocked down by a speeding car.

Two of her babies were brought to Victorian Home where the sisters in the home have adopted them and taken care of them since then. The third one was taken away by officials from the Social Welfare.

Miss Justina Carrying blossom and some kids in the home

The home currently has 14 kids, all going to school except one (Blossom) who is barely one year old.

Miss Isaac narrated the story thus:

The first one is a girl called Winnie Mary, she’s in boarding school in Gboko, Benue State now and she’s in JSS2. The second is a boy, her brother, who is here with us and in primary school.

Their mother had them when she was mad on the street, so we do not have traces of their paternity nor any relative because the two children seem to be of different fathers, because they don’t look alike .

We took them in when they were barely 2-3months old, because she (mother) had begun pouring hot water on the boy leaving several scares on him.

When impregnated for the third time, we could not take the child because the sisters in the convent said we cannot keep encouraging her to get pregnant.

The mentally deranged woman had wandered around and traced her kids to our home. So, whenever she came we allowed her in and bring them out and they sit around her.

Eventually, the woman was run over by a car leading to her death. This moment was one of the difficult times for us as caregivers because it was difficult to tell these kids about their mother’s death. It was difficult because they knew her.

But sometimes in December last year, we told them that their mum had died and the girl immediately asked “What about our father?”

We told her the father was nowhere to be found, and she asked who are foster mother was, because she actually thought it was her mother’s sister.

We have a psychologist that has sessions with the kids to help resolve their mental health issues and ensure that they come out from any behavioral pattern they are in.

Personally for me, the work I’m doing is out of passion, when you have passion for children and understand where they are coming from, you will be able to deal with them. I don’t expect them to behave like me that had parental guidance from a young age till now. So, I don’t expect them to act 100%.

We are a foster home and the children in this home are from different backgrounds. Some are orphans, some are children of mad women, and some are vulnerable children who lost their mother at birth. There’s need to rehabilitate them, take care of them and often link them back to their families for the one we can trace.

We are 10 years and when we have kids we run traces to know their root, or someone related to them, we don’t just pick kids randomly. We always trace to one thing or the other about them and try to keep in touch with their relatives.

After we linked them to their families we also follow up. We have children from the South East, and mostly Benue kids. Right now the eldest child is in SS2 and we had to link him with his family because our facilities here can no longer cater for him.

For him, during December, the sisters will always travel to visit them but we are still fully responsible for their needs and wellbeing up to the university level. But when on holidays, they go back to their relatives.

The sisters have a convent in Gboko, Benue State. So, for the girls, when they are on break they go back to the convent because they are more vulnerable. So, we ensure they’re always within the system even after leaving the home here.